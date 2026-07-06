Pregnant Pet Dog Rescues Bird Fallen Into River... "Motherly Love Transcends Species"

Photo source: Douyin

[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] A video of a dog rescuing a bird that had fallen into a river is drawing attention online.

According to Chinese media outlets including China.com, a man in Henan Province recently spotted a small bird struggling in the river while walking his pet dog, which was close to giving birth. As the man hesitated, the dog jumped into the water and quickly swam toward the bird.

The dog gently carried the bird in its mouth and swam back to the riverbank. After resting for a moment, the rescued bird flew away on its own and returned to nature.

About 10 days later, the dog reportedly gave birth safely to five puppies.

The video spread rapidly across social networking service platforms, drawing widespread attention from netizens.

Netizens reacted by saying, "Dogs really are man's best friend," "Its warm instinct to save a life is deeply moving," "The dog, preparing to become a mother, saved another life," and "Motherly love transcends species."

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com