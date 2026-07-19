APR Decides on Interim Dividend for Second Straight Year

Global beauty company APR, led by CEO Kim Byung-hoon, has decided to pay an interim dividend for the second consecutive year.

APR announced on the 16th that its board had approved the interim dividend. This is the company's first cash dividend of the year. It will pay 2,500 won per common share, for a total payout of about 93.6 billion won. The record date is Aug. 3, and the dividend is scheduled to be paid on Aug. 31.

The interim dividend follows last year's payout, marking the second year in a row. It reflects the company's shareholder-friendly approach, which aims to share its performance with investors based on stable earnings and sound financial health. As the importance of corporate value enhancement and shareholder returns continues to grow in South Korea's capital market, APR has built market trust through a consistent shareholder return policy since its listing.

Since going public in 2024, APR has continued to pursue a range of shareholder return measures, including cash dividends, treasury share purchases, and share cancellations. Before this interim dividend, it had returned about 310 billion won to shareholders through share buybacks and cancellations. Including the latest payout, its cumulative shareholder returns since listing have reached about 400 billion won.

Beyond this cash dividend, APR is also continuing efforts to enhance corporate and shareholder value in various ways. In March, it unveiled its first corporate value enhancement plan after listing, outlining medium- to long-term growth strategies and shareholder return policies. The disclosure included a plan to raise corporate value through sustained growth in sales and profit, while maintaining a shareholder return ratio of at least 25% based on consolidated net income. This active communication with shareholders also earned positive market recognition, culminating in APR receiving the 2025 Korea IR Awards hosted by the Korea Investor Relations Association.

An APR official said, "Enhancing shareholder value is an important management principle that must be pursued alongside the company's sustainable growth strategy." The official added, "Going forward, we will continue to balance growth investment and shareholder returns based on solid earnings and a stable financial structure, while raising both corporate value and shareholder value." Jeon Sang-hee, nowater@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.