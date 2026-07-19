Coupang Supports Disaster Relief Supplies for Incheon Logistics Center Fire Area, Focusing on Cooperation with Local Governments, Firefighters and Residents

Coupang said on the 19th that it is actively cooperating with local governments to help with recovery efforts at its Incheon logistics center and is providing relief supplies for firefighters and local residents. It said all support efforts are focused on honoring the dedication of firefighters and minimizing damage to nearby residents.

According to Coupang, it has been supplying relief items to Incheon Sinhyeon Elementary School, where a shelter for local residents was set up, since the 18th. It first delivered 100 mattresses, more than 100 sets of underwear, hundreds of rolls of toilet paper and tissues, and 500 cups of instant noodles. The company said it will continue support efforts aimed at reducing daily inconvenience, including meals and other necessities. Coupang also stocked 200 sets of relief supplies late on the 18th at a Coupang logistics facility near the shelter, drawing from the 2,000-set reserve kept at its Sejong Fulfillment Center as an emergency relief base. The emergency supplies include quilts, pillows, towels, socks, compressed wet wipes, toothpaste, toothbrushes, soap and foldable three-layer mattresses.

Since the day the fire broke out, Coupang has also been providing firefighters stationed at the scene with everyday items such as toothbrushes and chargers, along with snacks and drinks, in real time.

Coupang said, "We will continue to discuss the situation with Incheon Seohae District Office and other local authorities and actively provide the supplies needed at the scene."

Kim Se-hyung, fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.