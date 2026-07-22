[SC Health Column] How to Stay Safe During Summer After SMILE Pro Surgery

Many people have undergone SMILE Pro surgery during summer vacation or school break.

VISUMAX 800 SMILE Pro has become a popular vision correction procedure. Its fast recovery means patients do not have to give up their vacation for healing, and its ultra-small 1 mm incision helps reduce concerns about infection and pain. It also preserves corneal nerves, making it more resistant to the dryness caused by summer air conditioning.

For college students on break or office workers planning a vacation, now is an ideal time to focus on recovery. If you follow regular checkups and use eye drops as directed, you can feel at ease regardless of the season. Above all, post-surgery care is best handled by trusting a proven facility and an experienced medical team.

Recovery is quick, so returning to daily life comes soon. Still, that does not mean you can let your guard down. Summer, in particular, brings more activity and factors that can strain the eyes, such as ultraviolet rays, sweat, swimming, and long-distance travel.

The first thing to watch is ultraviolet exposure. Right after surgery, the eyes become more sensitive to UV rays than usual, so it is safer to wear sunglasses or a hat outdoors and choose products certified for UV400 protection. Fortunately, SMILE Pro heals quickly, so this period of extra care is shorter than with other procedures.

A little sweat touching the eyes is not a major concern, since the 1 mm incision allows for rapid recovery. However, if sweat mixes with makeup or sunscreen and gets into the eyes, it can cause irritation. It is also best to avoid rubbing the area around the eyes too hard when wiping sweat, and do not let a towel touch the eyes directly. Outdoor exercise or strenuous activity should be avoided for about two to four weeks after surgery, and even after that, wearing protective goggles in sweaty environments can help.

Swimming requires a bit more caution. Even with goggles, water can still get into the eyes, so it is safest to avoid the sea or water parks for at least three to four weeks after surgery. This is because the cornea is still healing right after the procedure, and bacteria or chlorine in the water can raise the risk of infection. When you do go swimming later, be sure to wear goggles, and rinse your eyes thoroughly with artificial tears afterward.

If you are planning a trip, domestic travel is generally not a problem.

Because recovery is fast, nearby trips are usually not burdensome. However, if long-haul air travel is required, it is recommended to wait about a week before boarding.

The cabin environment tends to dry out the eyes, so use artificial tears whenever dryness occurs. SMILE Pro causes less damage to the corneal nerves, making it relatively more resistant to dryness. As a result, discomfort during flights is often less than with other procedures.

Lastly, air conditioning in summer is another point to consider. Dry eye syndrome is closely linked to the extent of corneal nerve damage, and SMILE Pro minimizes that damage through its 1 mm ultra-small incision, so the eyes tend to feel less dry even under air conditioning. Still, there may be temporary dryness right after surgery, so it is better to reduce direct exposure to cold air and use artificial tears as needed.

Courtesy of Director Kim Boogi of Onnuri Smile Ophthalmic Clinic

◇ Director Kim Boogi, Onnuri Smile Ophthalmic Clinic

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.