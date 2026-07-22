Don't Brush It Off as Just Being Overheated: Symptoms of Heat-Related Illness and How to Respond

◇Heat-related illnesses in summer can be life-threatening. Avoid outdoor activities during the hottest part of the day, and make sure to drink enough water and rest. AI-generated image

[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] As a heat wave continues across the country, the number of patients with heat-related illnesses is rising rapidly. Many people dismiss early symptoms as nothing more than a brief spell of dizziness from the heat, only to see their condition worsen and end up in the emergency room. Heat-related illness is not simply being overheated; in severe cases, it can become a medical emergency that threatens life. That is why it is important to know the symptoms and respond quickly.

◇'Medical emergency' heatstroke can cause confusion when body temperature rises above 104 degrees Fahrenheit

Heat-related illness refers to conditions that occur when the body's temperature-regulation system fails to function properly after prolonged exposure to high temperatures. The main types are heat cramps, heat syncope, heat exhaustion, and heatstroke, and they differ in severity and risk.

Heat cramps are often the earliest stage. When heavy sweating leads to a shortage of water and electrolytes such as sodium, sudden muscle cramps can occur in the calves, thighs, arms, or abdomen. Consciousness remains normal, and body temperature often does not rise significantly. Most cases improve if the person immediately rests in a cool place and drinks water or an electrolyte beverage in small amounts. However, if the cramps last more than an hour or severe pain continues, medical attention is needed.

Heat syncope occurs when blood pressure drops temporarily in hot conditions, especially after standing for a long time or getting up suddenly. Dizziness and nausea may be followed by a brief loss of consciousness, but most people recover after lying down and raising their legs. If consciousness returns slowly or fainting happens repeatedly, however, other conditions should also be considered.

Heat exhaustion, often called sunstroke, develops when excessive sweating causes a shortage of water and salt. It is accompanied by intense thirst, fatigue, headache, dizziness, nausea, and vomiting. People often sweat heavily, and the skin may feel cool and clammy. Body temperature usually rises to around 98.6 to 104 degrees Fahrenheit, but there are no clear signs of central nervous system dysfunction. Moving the patient to a cool place, loosening clothing, and replenishing fluids can help. If symptoms persist or vomiting is severe enough to make drinking difficult, the patient should go to a hospital.

The most dangerous stage is heatstroke. It is an emergency in which body temperature soars above 104 degrees Fahrenheit and the body's temperature-control system completely breaks down. The person may become confused, speak incoherently, or develop seizures or loss of consciousness. The skin is often hot and dry, but some patients still sweat, so the presence or absence of sweat alone should not be used to judge the condition. If treatment is delayed, the brain, heart, liver, kidneys, and other organs can be damaged, and death may follow.

If heatstroke is suspected, call the 119 emergency number immediately and transport the patient to a medical facility. While waiting, move the patient to the shade or an air-conditioned area, loosen clothing, and place ice packs on the neck, armpits, and groin, or spray the body with water and cool it with a fan or handheld fan to lower the body temperature as quickly as possible. Do not force an unconscious patient to drink water, as it may enter the airway.

◇Drink water before you feel thirsty... Exercise in the early morning or evening

Prevention is the most important part of avoiding heat-related illness. The most basic measure is to drink enough water. It is important to build the habit of drinking water regularly before you feel thirsty, and electrolyte replacement can also help when you sweat heavily. However, drinks with a lot of caffeine and alcohol can worsen dehydration, so caution is needed. Patients with chronic kidney disease should also be careful, as excessive fluid intake can place additional strain on the kidneys.

For most adults, it is recommended to drink about 1.5 to 2 liters of water a day, excluding soup, fruit, and similar sources. If the heat wave continues or outdoor activity is frequent, drinking an additional 500 milliliters to 1 liter may be beneficial.

Outdoor activity should be avoided for long periods during the midday hours whenever possible. If going out is unavoidable, wearing a wide-brimmed hat, using a parasol, and choosing light-colored clothing with good ventilation can help. People who work outdoors should alternate between work and rest and take enough breaks in the shade.

Indoors, too, there is no guarantee of safety. Temperatures can rise sharply in a closed car or in a space without air conditioning. In particular, children and older adults should never be left alone in a vehicle.

Older adults are at higher risk because they do not feel thirst as easily and have reduced ability to regulate body temperature. People with chronic conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, or hypertension need even closer care, as the medications they take may worsen dehydration or affect sweating.

Professor Hwang Seon-uk of the Department of Family Medicine at Incheon St. Mary’s Hospital said, "It is best to check in advance whether a heat advisory or warning is in effect, adjust outdoor activities accordingly, and stay in a cool place whenever possible." He added, "Exercise should be done as much as possible in the early morning or after sunset, and it is recommended to replenish fluids sufficiently during exercise."

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

◇Professor Hwang Seon-uk of the Department of Family Medicine at Incheon St. Mary’s Hospital during treatment. Jang Jong-ho

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.