[SC Scene] "Even tougher than Season 1"... 'Better Late Than Single Season 2' Seo In-guk to Car, the Garden, the nationwide advice battle is back (full story)

On July 1, Netflix's variety show "Better Late Than Single Season 2" held a production presentation at Naru Seoul MGallery in Mapo. Kang Han-na, Seo In-guk, Car, the Garden, and Lee Eun-ji posed together. Mapo = Song

[Sportschosun Jiyoung Cho] The chaotic search for love by lifelong singles, which sparks advice from the entire nation, has returned after a year.

On the morning of July 1, Netflix's variety show "Better Late Than Single Season 2" (hereinafter "Better Late Than Single Season 2") held a production presentation at Hotel Naru Seoul MGallery in Mapo District, Seoul. Seo In-guk, Kang Han-na, Lee Eun-ji, Car, the Garden, and producers Kim No-eun and Won Seung-jae attended the event.

The first season of "Motae Solo Love," a makeover dating reality show that helps lifelong singles who struggle with dating experience their first romance, was released in July last year. It drew strong praise for breaking away from the usual dating-reality formula built on sharp psychological battles and provocative dopamine-driven moments, and became a sensation. The show, which opened a new chapter in dating programs, quickly moved into Season 2 after overwhelming viewer support. One year after Season 1's release, it is set to return on the 7th with an even more upgraded second season, raising expectations.

Like Season 1, Season 2 also returns with zero dating experience but sky-high expectations, following the first love attempts of lifelong singles and inviting both empathy and unsolicited advice. In particular, "Better Late Than Single Season 2" features an older age group than Season 1, and the love search of singles who are even more awkward and lost than before is expected to deliver even greater entertainment. The season also includes upgraded missions and devices for shy singles, promising viewers a satisfying sense of vicarious enjoyment. In addition, the sharp wit of the love coaches Seo In-guk, Kang Han-na, Lee Eun-ji, and Car, the Garden, who moved between favoritism and biting one-liners in Season 1, is expected to generate even more resonance than before.

On July 1, Netflix's variety show "Better Late Than Single Season 2" held a production presentation at Naru Seoul MGallery in Mapo. Seo In-guk posed for photos. Mapo = Song Jeong-heon, /2026.07.01/

On July 1, Netflix's variety show "Better Late Than Single Season 2" held a production presentation at Naru Seoul MGallery in Mapo. Kang Han-na posed for photos. Mapo = Song Jeong-heon, /2026.07.01/

Seo In-guk said, "There is a taste you can never forget once you try it, and 'Motae Solo Love' has that kind of powerful appeal. I was happier than anyone when I heard about Season 2. Watching the cast of 'Better Late Than Single Season 2' gave me that same powerful feeling, and many people will relate to the point I felt. The love coaches have become even tougher than in the previous season."

Kang Han-na said, "Season 1 received so much love, and I had a great time throughout filming. I really enjoyed watching the lifelong singles' love and growth. After Season 1, I realized there were many lifelong singles around me. People around me even started revealing that they were lifelong singles. I joined Season 2 thinking it would be great if more of our lifelong singles appeared. This season, while watching the footage, I felt things rise deep in my chest. There were many moments when I wanted to give advice."

On July 1, Netflix's variety show "Better Late Than Single Season 2" held a production presentation at Naru Seoul MGallery in Mapo. Lee Eun-ji spoke about the program. Mapo = Song Jeong-heon, /2026.07.01/

On July 1, Netflix's variety show "Better Late Than Single Season 2" held a production presentation at Naru Seoul MGallery in Mapo. Car, the Garden posed for photos. Mapo = Song Jeong-heon, /2026.07.01/

Lee Eun-ji joked, "There is an unwritten rule: the second season of a dating show is the most fun. After filming, it turned out even more entertaining and sincere than Season 1. If you're an entertainer, shouldn't you do your best on a popular show? So I gave it my all again this time." She added, "After 'Better Late Than Single Season 2' is released, we are also preparing a spin-off that mixes cast members from Seasons 1 and 2. Please look forward to it."

Car, the Garden laughed and said, "The production team and cast of 'Motae Solo Love' take such good care of me. It's more comfortable than any other set, and they even gave me a private waiting room. Filming wasn't hard, so there was no reason not to join again. The singles' ups and downs were fun to watch, and I really enjoyed it myself. I was able to film happily while receiving so much consideration."

Car, the Garden drew attention by arriving in a T-shirt printed with Kang Han-na's photo. He said, "I came to respect Kang Han-na. While watching Season 2, there were many moments when words came out harshly. But Kang Han-na always controlled her emotions and held back. I respected that, and I wanted to express those feelings today through my clothes. To me, Kang Han-na is a great woman. I made this outfit myself."

Car, the Garden, who was nominated for Best New Male Entertainer at the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards, said, "I was so happy to be nominated. I thought, this is what happens when you meet the right program. I'm satisfied just being among the nominees. I was really happy. It was fun to be in the same group as Byeon Woo-seok and Kim Seon-ho. I felt like I was living my life pretty well."

On July 1, Netflix's variety show "Better Late Than Single Season 2" held a production presentation at Naru Seoul MGallery in Mapo. Kim No-eun, producer Won Seung-jae, Seo In-guk, Kang Han-na, Lee Eun-ji, and Car, the

Producer Kim No-eun, returning with Season 2 after a year, said, "There are so many dating shows now, so I am honored and grateful that people still love 'Motae Solo Love.' It has the charm of an old diary. It feels embarrassing when you open it, but you can't stop turning the pages. Thanks to that love, we were able to return with Season 2."

Producer Won Seung-jae said, "The biggest appeal of 'Better Late Than Single Season 2' is its awkward love. You can see the process of taking the first steps in dating, and that is why so many people want to cheer them on. We hope viewers will continue to support the awkwardness and growth in Season 2 as well."

During Season 1 of 'Motae Solo Love,' the show achieved an unusual hit record for a dating program, even beating 'Squid Game 3' to reach No. 1 on today's Top 10 series in South Korea. Asked about Season 2's prospects, producer Kim No-eun said, "It feels awkward to say we beat 'Squid Game 3.' We are so grateful for all the love, and I still feel embarrassed by that record. Our goal for Season 2 is to rank No. 1 weekly. We may not need to be No. 1 in the world, but we do want to be No. 1 in Korea."

"Better Late Than Single Season 2" will feature Seo In-guk, Kang Han-na, Car, the Garden, and Lee Eun-ji as the love coaches, just like the previous season. It will be released on Netflix on the 7th.

Jiyoung Cho, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com