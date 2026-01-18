씨엔블루 이정신 "관객들 너무 잘 뛰어, 귀에 땀이 들어갈 정도"

기사입력 2026-01-18 16:52


[스포츠조선

정빛

기자

밴드

씨엔블루가

관객들의

열정에

놀랐다.




씨엔블루는

18일

서울

티켓링크

라이브

아레나(구

올림픽공원

핸드볼경기장)에서

2026

씨엔블루

라이브

'쓰릴로지'


개최하고

"너무


뛰어서

귀에

땀이

들어갔다"라고

했다.



콘서트명

'쓰릴로지'는

씨엔블루


명의

멤버가

각자의

축을

이루며,


균형

위에서

완성된

하나의

체계를

의미한다.

지난

7일

발매한

정규

3집과

동명의

타이틀로,

앨범에

담긴

음악과

메시지를

공연으로

확장하며

밴드로서

정체성을

선명하게

드러냈다.


오프닝으로

'레디,

셋,

고!',

'캐치

미',

'레이서'로

포문을


씨엔블루는

'엉터리',

'직감',

'로우키',

'99%'

무대로

관객들을


뛰게

했다.




이정신은

"너무


뛰어서

귀에

땀이

들어갔다"라고

했고,

정용화는

"작정하고

오신


같다.

심박수가


올라온다.

최고의

관객

매너를

보여주고

있다.

너무

감사하다.

이번

투어가

셋리스트가

좋은


같다"며

만족감을

드러냈다.




id='adfork-spchosun-1'>이정신은

"신구의

조합이

좋은


같다.

옛날

곡도

있고,

최신

곡도

포함돼

있다.

뿌듯하다"고

했고,

강민혁은

"여기서

드럼치고

나름

앉아있는데도,


심박수를

이렇게까지

끌어올린

사람은

여러분

밖에

없다"며

관객들을

치켜

세웠다.



이번

앨범

세트리스트에

대해서도

설명했다.

정용화는

"아무튼

재밌다.

정규앨범에

있는

곡들을


넣기

위해

노력했다.

매번

열심히

하지만,

이번에는

극한으로

힘들었다.

어제


공연을

하면서,

끝나고

나서

저희끼리

'감기

걸리겠다'고

했다.

긴장을

많이

했었다.

그만큼

긴장을

하고,

투어를

열심히

만들려고

했다.

여러분

에너지를

받아

월드투어

마무리를


해보겠다"고

다짐했다.




이번

서울

콘서트는


월드

투어

'2026

씨엔블루

라이브

월드

투어

'쓰릴로지''의

포문을

여는

공연이다.

앞으로

씨엔블루는

마카오,

타이베이,

멜버른,

시드니,

오클랜드,

싱가포르,

쿠알라룸푸르,

자카르타,

요코하마,

아이치,

고베,

홍콩,

방콕,

가오슝



세계

곳곳을

누비며

글로벌

활약을

이어간다





정빛

기자

rightlight@sportschosun.com


Copyright (c) 스포츠조선 All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지.

  • 등록번호 : 서울 아01720
  • 등록일자 : 2011년 7월 29일
  • 발행일자 : 2000년 11월 1일
  • 주소 : 서울 양천구 목동동로 233-1
  • 전화번호 : 02-3219-8114,8266

  • 발행인 : 박진형
  • 편집인 : 박재호
  • 청소년보호책임자 : 이재훈
Copyright (c) 스포츠조선 All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지.