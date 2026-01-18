씨엔블루 이정신 "관객들 너무 잘 뛰어, 귀에 땀이 들어갈 정도"

new HawkEyes({'type':'banner','responsive':'N','platform':'M','scriptCode':'954384','frameCode':'43','width':'320','height':'100','settings':{'cntsr':'4','mChk':'100'}}); [스포츠조선 정빛 기자 밴드 씨엔블루가 관객들의 열정에 놀랐다.
씨엔블루는 18일 서울 티켓링크 라이브 아레나(구 올림픽공원 핸드볼경기장)에서 2026 씨엔블루 라이브 '쓰릴로지' 를 개최하고 "너무 잘 뛰어서 귀에 땀이 들어갔다"라고 했다.
콘서트명 '쓰릴로지'는 씨엔블루 세 명의 멤버가 각자의 축을 이루며, 그 균형 위에서 완성된 하나의 체계를 의미한다. 지난 7일 발매한 정규 3집과 동명의 타이틀로, 앨범에 담긴 음악과 메시지를 공연으로 확장하며 밴드로서 정체성을 선명하게 드러냈다.
오프닝으로 '레디, 셋, 고!', '캐치 미', '레이서'로 포문을 연 씨엔블루는 '엉터리', '직감', '로우키', '99%' 무대로 관객들을 더 뛰게 했다.
이정신은 "너무 잘 뛰어서 귀에 땀이 들어갔다"라고 했고, 정용화는 "작정하고 오신 것 같다. 심박수가 확 올라온다. 최고의 관객 매너를 보여주고 있다. 너무 감사하다. 이번 투어가 셋리스트가 좋은 것 같다"며 만족감을 드러냈다.
이정신은 "신구의 조합이 좋은 것 같다. 옛날 곡도 있고, 최신 곡도 포함돼 있다. 뿌듯하다"고 했고, 강민혁은 "여기서 드럼치고 나름 앉아있는데도, 제 심박수를 이렇게까지 끌어올린 사람은 여러분 밖에 없다"며 관객들을 치켜 세웠다.
이번 앨범 세트리스트에 대해서도 설명했다. 정용화는 "아무튼 재밌다. 정규앨범에 있는 곡들을 다 넣기 위해 노력했다. 매번 열심히 하지만, 이번에는 극한으로 힘들었다. 어제 첫 공연을 하면서, 끝나고 나서 저희끼리 '감기 걸리겠다'고 했다. 긴장을 많이 했었다. 그만큼 긴장을 하고, 투어를 열심히 만들려고 했다. 여러분 에너지를 받아 월드투어 마무리를 잘 해보겠다"고 다짐했다.
이번 서울 콘서트는 새 월드 투어 '2026 씨엔블루 라이브 월드 투어 '쓰릴로지''의 포문을 여는 공연이다. 앞으로 씨엔블루는 마카오, 타이베이, 멜버른, 시드니, 오클랜드, 싱가포르, 쿠알라룸푸르, 자카르타, 요코하마, 아이치, 고베, 홍콩, 방콕, 가오슝 등 전 세계 곳곳을 누비며 글로벌 활약을 이어간다