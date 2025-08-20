스포츠조선

LA FC 초대박! 손흥민 유니폼, 메시-르브론-커리보다 많이 팔렸다고? 대체 얼마를 팔았길래…

기사입력 2025-08-20 09:01


LA FC 초대박! 손흥민 유니폼, 메시-르브론-커리보다 많이 팔렸다고?…
epa12287392 South Korean soccer star Son Heung-min, holds up his new jersey as the Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) welcomed their newest player during a news conference at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, California, USA, 06 August 2025. LAFC acquired Son from Tottenham Hotspur of the English Premier League in a league record $26.5 million deal. EPA/CAROLINE BREHMAN

LA FC 초대박! 손흥민 유니폼, 메시-르브론-커리보다 많이 팔렸다고?…
Jun Kwon (L) and his father Hojin Kwon, supporters of South Korean football player Son Heung-min, pose with LAFC jersey as they wait for his arrival at the Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles, California on August 5, 2025. Tottenham captain Son Heung-min said on August 1, 2025 that he will leave the club this summer after a decade in north London. Son Heung-Min is poised to sign with MLS side LAFC, with an unveiling happening as soon as August 6, 2025. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP)

LA FC 초대박! 손흥민 유니폼, 메시-르브론-커리보다 많이 팔렸다고?…
BRIDGEVIEW, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 09: The jersey of Son Heung-Min #7 of Los Angeles FC is displayed in the dressing room prior to the MLS match between Chicago Fire FC and Los Angeles Football Club at SeatGeek Stadium on August 09, 2025 in Bridgeview, Illinois. Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Geoff Stellfox / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

[스포츠조선 박상경 기자] LA FC가 표정 관리를 하고 있다.

손흥민(33)의 유니폼이 리오넬 메시(인터 마이애미), 르브론 제임스(LA 레이커스), 스테판 커리(골든스테이트 워리어스)보다 많이 팔린 것으로 드러났다. 존 토링턴 LA FC 단장은 최근 영국 토크스포트와의 인터뷰에서 "손흥민이 입단한 지 이제 2주째다. 하지만 그의 유니폼은 지금 전 세계 어떤 종목 선수보다 많이 팔렸다"고 말했다.

르브론과 커리는 미국 프로농구(NBA)를 대표하는 스타이자 미국 문화 아이콘과 같은 존재들이다. 미국 내 뿐만 아니라 세계적인 인기를 모으고 있는 스타로, 유니폼 판매치 역시 상당하다. 메시 역시 유럽 시절부터 꾸준히 세계 팬들의 사랑을 받아온 선수. 미국 메이저리그사커(MLS)에 진출한 뒤 관심이 다소 수그러들었지만, 여전히 인기몰이를 하고 있다. 매년 꾸준히 유니폼 판매량 수위를 지켜오던 이들을 손흥민이 불과 2주 만에 제친 것이다.

손흥민은 토트넘 시절 매년 팀내 유니폼 판매량 최고치를 기록했다. 영국 기브미스포트는 '토트넘은 손흥민으로 연간 최소 4000만파운드(약 749억원)의 수익을 올렸다'고 전했다. 영국 내 팬과 한국 교민 뿐만 아니라 그를 보기 위해 직접 영국을 찾은 국내 팬들이 이런 흐름을 주도했다. 축구 재정 전문가 키어런 매과이어는 "한국 팬들은 손흥민 유니폼 하나만 사는 게 아니라 쇼핑백 두 개를 손흥민 굿즈로 가득 채운다"고 지적하기도. 이런 흐름이 미국에서도 그대로 이어지고 있다.


LA FC 초대박! 손흥민 유니폼, 메시-르브론-커리보다 많이 팔렸다고?…
epa12287422 Welcome signs outside of the Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) stadium as the team welcomed their newest player, South Korean, Son Heung-min during a news conference at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, California, USA, 06 August 2025. LAFC acquired Son from Tottenham Hotspur of the English Premier League in a league record $26.5 million deal. EPA/CAROLINE BREHMAN

LA FC 초대박! 손흥민 유니폼, 메시-르브론-커리보다 많이 팔렸다고?…
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - AUGUST 16: Son Heung-Min #7 of Los Angeles FC acknowledges the fans after winning the MLS match between New England Revolution and Los Angeles Football Club at Gillette Stadium on August 16, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Winslow Townson/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Winslow Townson / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

그동안 미국 프로스포츠에 진출한 한국인 선수는 여럿 있었다. '코리안특급' 박찬호가 성공을 거둔 이래 수많은 선수들이 미국 무대에서 가치를 입증했다. 하지만 냉정하게 보면 '리그 지배적 위치'의 선수는 없었던 게 사실. 잉글랜드 프리미어리그 득점왕 출신으로 MLS 최고 연봉 3위인 손흥민은 그동안 미국에 진출한 한국인 선수 중 최고의 클래스를 자랑한다고 볼 수 있다. 이런 상징성이 해외 최다 규모인 미국 교민사회를 뒤흔들고 있다. MLS 진출 후 손흥민이 치른 두 경기 모두 수많은 교민과 팬들이 경기장을 찾아 태극기 물결을 이뤄 현지인들을 놀라게 한 바 있다.

손흥민은 입단 2경기 만인 뉴잉글랜드전에서 첫 공격포인트(도움) 뿐만 아니라 팀 공격을 주도하는 맹활약 속에 라운드 베스트11에 선정, 명불허전의 실력을 증명했다. 오는 31일 LA FC의 홈구장인 BMO스타디움에서 펼쳐질 샌디에이고FC전에서는 손흥민의 티켓 파워가 절정에 달할 것으로 보인다.

손흥민은 오는 27일 LA 다저스의 홈구장인 다저스타디움을 찾아 시구에 나선다. 일본을 넘어 메이저리그베이스볼의 스타로 자리매김한 오타니 쇼헤이와 만난다. 미국 뿐만 아니라 한-일 양국 모두 주목할 만한 사건이기에 큰 관심이 쏠린다. 여기서 쓰일 또 다른 스토리가 흥행 전선에 탄력을 줄 것으로 전망된다.


박상경 기자 ppark@sportschosun.com

