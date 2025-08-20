LA FC 초대박! 손흥민 유니폼, 메시-르브론-커리보다 많이 팔렸다고?…

|
|
|Jun Kwon (L) and his father Hojin Kwon, supporters of South Korean football player Son Heung-min, pose with LAFC jersey as they wait for his arrival at the Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles, California on August 5, 2025. Tottenham captain Son Heung-min said on August 1, 2025 that he will leave the club this summer after a decade in north London. Son Heung-Min is poised to sign with MLS side LAFC, with an unveiling happening as soon as August 6, 2025. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP)
<저작권자(c) 연합뉴스, 무단 전재-재배포, AI 학습 및 활용 금지>