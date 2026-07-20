Jin Tae-hyun Shares Reflective Thoughts After Leaving 'Divorce Deliberation Camp': "Let's Live Without Calculating and Accept Some Loss"

[Sportschosun Reporter Park A-ram] Actor Jin Tae-hyun shared an update on social media, along with his thoughts about family, after leaving the JTBC variety show 'Divorce Re-Boot Camp.'

On the 20th, Jin posted a photo with his wife, Park Si-eun, on his personal account and said he was spending time in Hoenggye, Gangwon Province.

He said, "My wife and I are in Hoenggye, where we always come in the summer. This year, it looks like we will come down once or twice more for a short stay." He added, "All week, I plan to run hard in Hoenggye and Daegwallyeong Pass, clear my head, and also check on the training of our marathon daughter, Jihye."

He also reflected on the meaning of family. Jin wrote, "Having family. And becoming family to someone else. That is truly something to be grateful for." He added, "A relationship that is not fake or tailored to my own taste, but one where we can give to each other, is really beautiful."

He concluded by saying, "Let's all live without calculating, and love each other even if it means taking a little loss. Be careful during the rainy season, stay healthy, and fighting."

His latest post has drawn attention as it comes amid continued discussion following his recent departure from 'Divorce Re-Boot Camp.'

Jin left JTBC's 'Divorce Re-Boot Camp' after the broadcast on the 16th, ending about two years on the program. At the time, the show only displayed a caption saying, "Thank you to Investigator Jin Tae-hyun for being with us for two years until the 22nd season arrived," without a separate farewell from Jin, leaving some disappointment.

Later, it became known that the production team had delivered a plaque of appreciation through his manager rather than handing it over in person, prompting various reactions about the departure process. Actor Lee Dong-gun is set to fill Jin's spot.

Meanwhile, Jin Tae-hyun, born in 1981, married actress Park Si-eun in 2015. The couple has built their family through public adoption and currently lives with three daughters. Earlier this year, they also announced that they had decided to stop pursuing a second child.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.