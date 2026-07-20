Song Ji-hyo Faces Another Hair Controversy... Fans Blast Her for a Careless Updo, Saying "Enough With the Laid-Back Act"

[Sportschosun, Lee Woo-joo] Actress Song Ji-hyo is once again at the center of controversy over her hairstyle.

On a recent video on Song Ji-hyo's YouTube channel, close friends from her hair, makeup, and styling team appeared and talked about her style.

A hair stylist pleaded with Song Ji-hyo, who had casually pinned her hair up with a claw clip, saying, "I really want to burn that damn claw clip. Don't wear it when you're working; wear it at home. Wherever you go, I wish you'd make a little effort. Let's dress up nicely even when you come to film YouTube videos."

A makeup artist also said, "Unnie, now that it's summer, I want to do body makeup too. These days, we even apply it to the arms and legs," but Song Ji-hyo refused, saying, "The moment you put tone-up cream on my neck, we're done." After the staff kept persuading her, Song Ji-hyo offered a compromise: "I'll try my best not to use claw clips. But please don't keep telling me not to use claw clips." However, in the next video, Song Ji-hyo appeared again in a relaxed style with her hair pinned up using a claw clip.

Fans also voiced the complaints they had been holding back. They said her loosely pinned hair and overly casual clothing made her look careless. Some also pointed out that her stubbornness could affect the staff's portfolios.

Fans reacted with frustration, saying, "She's not working alone; it's a team. Even if they don't like it, to the staff she's Song Ji-hyo's product, her career, and her work. If you're working together, it must really hurt," "Even ordinary people dress neatly when they go to work, so I don't understand why a celebrity would do that," "I know you're stubborn, unnie, but I hope you can loosen up a little and check the comments," "She's ruining her team members' portfolios with her stubbornness," "Being laid-back has its limits," and "We're not asking her to dress like an idol, just to do the basics."

Meanwhile, actress Song Ji-hyo drew attention in 2021 when she appeared with a sudden short haircut. But instead of a neat style, her hair was uneven and spiky, drawing criticism from staff members who said it ruined her beauty. She later apologized to the staff, who had been unfairly criticized, saying that the style was not made by them but was something she cut impulsively herself: "I drank, suddenly got angry, and cut my hair with scissors."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.