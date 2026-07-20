Yang Sang-guk Flirts Hard with 25-Year-Old Sports Announcer: "Should I Hold Your Hand?" ('The Love of Joseon')

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Woo-joo] On TV CHOSUN's hyper-realistic documentary-style variety show 'The Love of Joseon,' Yang Sang-guk, who took his first step toward marriage in Gyeongju with the 'Yuk Can Do It' members, will launch an aggressive charm offensive from the very first meeting.

In a preview clip for 'The Love of Joseon,' which will air at 10 p.m. on Monday, the 20th, a woman who caught Yang Sang-guk's eye from the moment they met says, "I'm so nervous right now," revealing her excitement ahead of their first pairing. Yang then lightened the mood by boldly flirting from the start, saying, "What should I do, should I hold your hand?"

The woman introduced herself with a special line of her own, saying, "I prepared something. 'Let's meet the MVP of this match' — that's the phrase I used most often at work. I still haven't met the MVP of love in my life." After she explained that she joined MBC Sports Plus as an announcer in 2019 and has worked on sports broadcasts, Yang, a comedian and skilled race car driver, broke into a wide smile and showed clear interest.

She then shared her honest ideal type, saying, "I want to meet someone who can laugh with me as long as we're together, no matter what trials and hardships life brings." In an interview with the production team, Yang shyly opened up about his feelings, saying, "At first, Ms. ○○○ caught my eye. She has an elegant feel," adding to the anticipation.

Who is the elegant sports announcer with career ties who won over Yang Sang-guk, the 'Crown Prince of Gimhae,' with his bold flirting from the very first introduction? Her identity will be revealed on TV CHOSUN's hyper-realistic documentary-style variety show 'The Love of Joseon' at 10 p.m. on Monday, July 20. (Photo courtesy of TV CHOSUN's 'The Love of Joseon')

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.