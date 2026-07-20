Lee Seok-hoon’s Wife Was an Elite Graduate of Seoul Arts High School and K-Arts: "She Was Really Famous at School" ('Playlist 109')

Lee Seok-hoon, Lee Joon, and Dindin, the three MCs of 'Playlist 109,' show off an unusual 'three-brothers chemistry' from their very first meeting as they tease each other and fire back without hesitation. In particular, Lee Joon reveals that he and Lee Seok-hoon’s wife are alumni of Seoul Arts High School and Korea National University of Arts, then playfully trades jabs with Lee Seok-hoon over who was more famous in school.

MBC's 'The Song That Got Me Through Today - Playlist 109' will premiere on Tuesday, the 21st, at 9 p.m. The show, planned by Choi Haeng-ho and directed by Lee Min-ji, Heo Ja-yoon, and Kim Sung-nyeon, is a nationwide project to collect 'survival songs' that helped people get through difficult times and to complete a 109-song playlist built around the stories behind them.

A pre-release video shared by 'Playlist 109' shows Lee Seok-hoon, Lee Joon, and Dindin gathering for the first time ahead of the program's opening journey. Lee Joon and Dindin, who know each other so well that they can predict how the other will react to every remark, exchange sharp and effortless banter from the start.

In the video, Dindin says he heard stories about Lee Seok-hoon from Sleepy and shows a sense of familiarity. He then makes everyone laugh by casually calling Lee Seok-hoon "Sleepy with glasses" and explaining why. Dindin does not hold back even in their first meeting, and Lee Seok-hoon responds with equal ease, instantly heating up the atmosphere on set.

The mood shifts when it is revealed that Lee Seok-hoon’s wife and Lee Joon are alumni of Seoul Arts High School and Korea National University of Arts. Lee Joon confidently says, "My sister-in-law can't not know me." He repeatedly insists that he was very famous at school, while Lee Seok-hoon counters, "My wife was really famous too," sparking an unexpected battle over school-day celebrity status.

In the end, Lee Seok-hoon personally reveals a photo of his wife, and Lee Joon immediately says, "I get it. I really get it," adding to the curiosity. While acknowledging Lee Seok-hoon’s wife’s fame, Lee Joon still claims he was the face of every department, drawing more laughter.

With Lee Joon and Dindin's fearless banter and Lee Seok-hoon's witty comebacks as the eldest, the three quickly grow close from their first meeting. As Lee Seok-hoon, Lee Joon, and Dindin turn even the smallest remark into laughter, anticipation is rising for the 'three-brothers chemistry' they will show as they search for survival songs across the country.

Lee Seok-hoon, Lee Joon, and Dindin's special musical journey, marked by their unfiltered chemistry from the very first meeting, will be unveiled in MBC's 'The Song That Got Me Through Today - Playlist 109,' which premieres on Tuesday, the 21st, at 9 p.m. The first guest will be actor Park Shin-yang.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.