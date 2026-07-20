Yui Says She Was Hurt by the "Honey Thighs" Label: "I Was Hurt at a Young Age, and There Were Even Edited Photos and Hate Comments" ('What Are You Leaving It For?')

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-ju] On 'What Are You Leaving It For?', Yui opened up about the pain she felt over the nickname "honey thighs."

The episode of tvN STORY's 'What Are You Leaving It For?' that aired on the 20th featured Im Soo-hyang and Yui.

When people think of Yui, the word that comes to mind is undoubtedly "honey thighs." But Yui said the term left her deeply hurt. "It was a word that helped introduce me to the public, but I was so young. I was 20 or 21, and people even edited honey jars onto my face and thighs," she recalled.

Even so, Yui said, "If you put it positively, it can also mean 'healthy beauty.' After I lost weight, the thing I heard most often was, 'Why have your thighs gotten so thin?' So I ended up working even harder on lower-body workouts."

Yui's recent keyword is "Iron Girl." After watching 'Iron Boys,' Pak Se-ri praised her, saying, "Everything felt sincere. You can't imitate that. She loves exercise, and maybe because she used to be a swimmer, everything about her feels genuine."

Yui said, "I swam throughout elementary, middle, and high school. I never expected to feel that way again after debuting. The triathlon was season one, but I can't ride a bicycle at all. My fear after falling was so strong that even while filming dramas, I had to use a stand-in for bicycle scenes because I simply couldn't do it. On 'Iron Girls,' I rode while crying until the very end."

Lee Young-ja asked, "When you're filming 'Iron Boys,' how do you shower?" Yui said she naturally goes to the bathhouse with the other members. Surprised, Lee Young-ja said, "Ahn Young-mi comes to the bathhouse I go to. Comedians don't hide things from one another, but when she sees me, she flips it over to hide it. So I cover up too," drawing laughter.

Yui added, "Keum Sae-rok joined our team in season two. After working out, she naturally went into the shower room and started undressing, which shocked her. She wasn't used to it and said she would just go home and wash there. But when you're filming, you don't want to go home feeling sticky and uncomfortable, right? Little by little, everyone started undressing, and later on, wherever we went, we would look for a bathhouse first."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.