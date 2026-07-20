How much are GD's limited-edition sneakers rising in value? Ko Jun-hee says, "I wear them without even removing the tag"

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Actress Ko Jun-hee showed off limited-edition sneakers from a collaboration between G-Dragon and a U.S. sports equipment maker.

On the 20th, a video titled "A 400 million won sofa? A high-end furniture tour" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "Go Joon-hee GO."

In the video, Ko Jun-hee set out on a tour of ultra-expensive high-end furniture. When asked about her outfit concept, she said, "I don't want to lose to the expensive furniture I'm seeing today," showing confidence.

However, once she entered the store, Ko Jun-hee laughed and said, "As soon as I walked in, my shoulders kind of hunched up."

When the production team said, "You seem to have dressed up in the most expensive way today. You usually just come in a T-shirt and jeans, don't you?" Ko Jun-hee joked, "This isn't the most expensive. I'm even wearing gold today."

She then showed off the sneakers she was wearing and said, "These are shoes that G-Dragon collaborated on," adding, "I wore them because I didn't want to lose." She went on to say, "I haven't even removed the tag because I plan to resell them later," and laughed as she looked full of anticipation, saying, "Since G-Dragon made them, I don't know how much they might go up in value."

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.