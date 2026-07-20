Mirage Says She Bought SK hynix After Installing a Stock App, Reveals She Holds 13 Shares at an Average Price in the 1.9 Million Won Range

[Sportschosun Jung An-ji] Comedian Mirage directly addressed rumors that she is a stock market millionaire, saying, "I own 13 shares of SK hynix."

On the 18th, a video titled "Princess Lulu and Her Attendants" was uploaded to Lee Yong-jin's YouTube channel.

In the video, Mirage responded to recent questions about her stock investments, saying, "On a broadcast, I said I bought Hynix when it was 1.4 million won."

Earlier, Mirage drew attention in June on the YouTube channel Rolling Thunder when she said, "I bought SK hynix at 1.46 million won, and the next morning it had risen to 1.62 million won," adding, "I thought, 'So this is how you make money.'"

She said, "By the day of filming, Hynix had risen to as much as 3 million won yesterday," and added, "People thought I had bought shares worth hundreds of millions of won. In fact, I only bought one share." She then recalled her first investment, saying, "I installed a stock app and looked up how to buy and sell."

Mirage candidly added, "After that, I saw it going up and bought about 10 more shares in the 2 million won range. So I now hold about 13 shares in total."

She went on to say, "My average purchase price is also around 1.9 million won. Yesterday, it was about 2.9 million won," and laughed as she dismissed the stock millionaire rumors, saying, "But it made me look like I suddenly became rich overnight."

In response, Lee Yong-jin said, "Still, that means you made a profit, right?" and Lee Jae-yul exclaimed, "Noona really knows stocks well," drawing laughter.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.