Friendly Competition on the Badminton Court, Jump Smashes to Beat the Heat: The Sportschosun Badminton Series!

Magok Badminton Gymnasium, where the tournament was held

The '2026 Sportschosun Badminton Series' was held on the 5th at the Magok Badminton Gymnasium in Gangseo District, Seoul. The Sportschosun Badminton Series is a festival for recreational badminton enthusiasts. It is hosted by Sportschosun and organized by the Gangseo District Badminton Association. A total of 596 teams and more than 1,200 players from across the country competed in this year's event.

Magok Badminton Gymnasium, where the tournament was held

Players ranging from their teens to their 60s took part, and teams made up of players in their 20s and 30s accounted for 374 teams, or more than 60% of all entries. On court, the participants showed a fierce competitive spirit, but once the matches ended, winners and losers alike cheered for one another and finished the day with words of encouragement. With no disputes over officiating and with players accepting the results and calls cleanly, the event highlighted how mature badminton has become as a recreational sport. Those who placed near the top in each division posed for commemorative photos holding prizes provided by the sponsor lineup, while even those who did not place joined in the fun by taking group photos with boards marked 'early exit' and 'all losses.' Everyone enjoyed the festival together in a spirit of unity.

Magok Badminton Gymnasium, where the tournament was held

At the 2026 Sportschosun Badminton Series, held at the Magok Badminton Gymnasium, the first matches began at 6 a.m., and after intense competition across age groups and skill levels, champions were crowned in 51 events.

Among the unusual participants were three teams from Nepal, including one in the men's doubles C division, as well as two teams made up entirely of middle school students. One team even traveled all the way from Ulsan to Seoul to compete.

In the morning, matches for players in their 40s to 60s and mixed doubles dominated the schedule. As the day moved into the afternoon, matches for players in their 20s and 30s began, and the cheers and support from the crowd added to the excitement. In the finals, regardless of division, players who had already finished their matches gathered around the court and focused on every play as they cheered on the competitors.

Men's Doubles A Division Champions in Their 20s and 30s

The highlight of the tournament was the A division for players in their 20s and 30s. The athletes displayed quick footwork, powerful smashes, and trick shots that rivaled those of active professional players. Even from the preliminary rounds, the level of play drew admiration from the crowd. In the final, the pair of Ye Geon-ho and Shin Yoo-cheol faced Lee Sang-moo and Kim A-seong. With all the participants and staff watching closely, Ye Geon-ho and Shin Yoo-cheol claimed the title.

Women's Doubles C Division Champions in Their 20s and 30s

The winners received apparel provided by LINEUP, while the runners-up were given LINEUP rackets. Kim Sang-beom, CEO of the social enterprise Only Sports, which sponsored the tournament prizes through its LINEUP brand, said, "LINEUP is a badminton specialty brand and the only social enterprise of its kind in Korea. A portion of sales is used to support children from vulnerable communities." He added, "By purchasing LINEUP products, people can take part in responsible consumption, and we wanted this sponsorship to help spread that message even more widely."

Women's Doubles B Division Champions in Their 20s and 30s

Ambulances and medical staff were on standby at the venue in case of emergencies, but fortunately the tournament ended without any injuries.

Meanwhile, the Gangseo District Badminton Association, which organized the event, ensured smooth operations through preparation and administrative support for the 2026 Sportschosun Badminton Series. Lee Seung-yong, president of the Gangseo District Badminton Association, said, "It is an honor to be part of the spectacular launch of the 2026 Sportschosun Badminton Series." He added, "I would like to express my deepest gratitude to Sportschosun, Gangseo District officials, badminton club members, the executives and volunteers of the Gangseo District Badminton Association, and everyone who gave their generous support in every possible way to make this tournament a success."