Homeplus: "Large-format stores to temporarily close from the 13th... decision on reopening after the 20th"

Homeplus began a temporary closure of its large-format stores on the 13th.

Homeplus said, "With all operating funds exhausted, we are no longer able to cover product payments or even operating expenses such as utility costs needed to keep stores running. As it is no longer possible to operate stores normally, we will temporarily close both our headquarters and large-format stores from the 13th until further notice to maintain security and safety." It added, "The mall division will continue operating if tenants wish to remain open, and we will do our utmost to manage safety and prevent accidents."

The Seoul Bankruptcy Court decided on the 3rd to terminate Homeplus' rehabilitation proceedings and said it could reconsider extending the process if the company submits a plan to secure 200 billion won in emergency operating funds by the 20th. Homeplus explained that it had again asked Meritz Financial Group Inc. to lend the 200 billion won in operating funds, but Meritz had not accepted the request.

Homeplus said, "We plan to review developments and the court's final decision by the 20th before deciding whether to resume operations."

Kim So-hyung, compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.