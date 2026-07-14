As the heat rises, interest in healthy foods grows; restaurant chains step up nourishing menus

Chobok is just one day away. As rain clouds from Typhoon Bavi move down toward the Korean Peninsula, strong winds and heavy rain are expected. Even so, the weather remains muggy. Restaurant chains are stepping up competition with new menu items and nourishing dishes aimed at customers whose appetites have been worn down by the heat.

According to the franchise industry on the 14th, Yoajung recently added three new summer products under its "The Standard of Bingsu" line and unveiled five new "The Standard of Cup Bingsu" items designed for solo enjoyment. The "The Standard of Bingsu" lineup centers on "Pure Yogurt Bingsu," which combines the original flavor of Yoajung's signature yogurt ice cream with soft milk snowflake shaved ice, while allowing customers to add a variety of toppings. "The Standard of Cup Bingsu" reflects the trend in the cup bingsu market and focuses on making snowflake shaved ice easy to enjoy alone by serving it in a cup.

Compose Coffee introduced new beverages and bakery items featuring refreshing fruit flavors. The menu reflects growing interest in low-sugar drinks and consumer preference for a wider range of fruit-based beverages. New offerings include the Low-Sugar Peach Smoothie, Peach Chamomile Tea Breeze, Jeju Hallabong Smoothie and Jeju Hallabong Grapefruit Ade.

Damga Hwarogui is strengthening its competitiveness to capture the summer appetite based on its existing flagship menu. Since its main beef dishes contain protein, iron, zinc and B vitamins, the company is positioning them as strong summer menu items. It is also focusing on quality control through strict logistics management and aging the meat with organic rice nuruk. In addition, it has reduced customer costs with a first-order discount and a half-price policy for additional orders.

Juk Story is offering Samgye-tang, a dish widely regarded as a classic summer health food. Its Rich Samgye-tang uses domestically grown ginseng and a whole tender chicken, simmered in a deep, rich broth.

Manghyang Bibim Guksu is promoting bibim guksu, a popular summer specialty, to appeal to consumers' tastes. The vegetable broth that goes with the noodles' spicy sauce is made with more than 10 kinds of fresh vegetables and purified water. Another summer favorite is salad. Thanks to vegetables rich in dietary fiber, it can help gut health and digestion. Cafe 1847's Salad & Sandwich menu, which is opening in special commercial districts such as university areas and hospitals, is made in-store with fresh vegetables delivered every morning. With a variety of options available, customers can enjoy choosing among them. As a result, it has also earned a reputation as a top sandwich brand.

Yoon In-cheol, a professor in the Department of Entrepreneurship at Gwangju University, said, "When the heat starts, people's appetites drop, which can weaken the body's resistance and make them feel tired more easily." He added, "With restaurant chains launching new summer menu items, efforts to strengthen competitiveness through flagship dishes are likely to accelerate further."

Kim Se-hyung fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.