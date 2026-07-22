Shinhan Life Sponsors the Seoul International Children’s Film Festival, Supporting Future Generations’ Cultural and Artistic Experiences

Shinhan Life has donated 20 million won in sponsorship funds to the 14th Seoul International Children’s Film Festival, which will be held in September.

The Seoul International Children’s Film Festival, sponsored by the Seoul Metropolitan Government, the Eunpyeong District Office, and the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education, presents a wide range of programs, including an international exchange section and films made directly by child filmmakers and judged by child jurors.

This year’s festival will take place from Sept. 10 to 15 in and around Eunpyeong District, Seoul. During the event, a variety of side programs will be held for families, including screenings of works by children from Korea and abroad, talks with directors, outdoor screenings, live dubbing, and docent programs for seniors and children.

Shinhan Life said it is sponsoring the children’s film festival again this year, following last year, in order to support community development through cooperation with public institutions. The donated funds will be used to expand opportunities for local children and teenagers to attend the festival, as well as for event preparation and operations.

A Shinhan Life official said, "We will continue to expand our cooperation with the local community so that future generations can experience a wide range of cultural and artistic activities and grow up healthy."

Kim So-hyung, compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.