Jun Hyun-moo Gets Hit On in Mexico: "I Fell in Love with You"

[Sportschosun Baek Ji-eun] Jun Hyun-moo showed off his global popularity.

In the episode of KBS2's "Boss in the Mirror" airing on the 19th, Jun Hyun-moo and Jung Ho-young head to Monterrey, Mexico, to conduct market research for new dishes aimed at overseas expansion. The two visit Meson Estrella, a traditional market that has a history of more than 100 years, and focus on finding ingredients.

In the middle of the crowded market, however, an unidentified local woman steps in front of Jun Hyun-moo. She grabs him and keeps speaking to him in Spanish nonstop, leaving Jun Hyun-moo visibly flustered as he says, "I don't understand Spanish at all, but she just keeps talking to me."

It turns out that the woman was making a passionate confession of love to Jun Hyun-moo. When he learns that the Mexican woman said, "I fell in love with you. I'm going to your country, Korea. I really love Korea," he is stunned. The lightning-fast romance from Mexico, which crossed borders and language barriers, quickly turns the studio into a frenzy. Watching the scene, Kim Sook remarks, "I guess he's the type Mexican women like," admiring Jun Hyun-moo's global appeal and adding to the excitement.

Baek Ji-eun, silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.