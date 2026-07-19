Kyung Malgeum, wife of Seong-Ho Jeong, changes up her 100-pyeong Han River-view home again... A single new sofa creates a 'luxurious atmosphere'

[Sportschosun, Jung Yoo-na] Kyung Malgeum, the wife of comedian Seong-Ho Jeong, revealed a newly added sofa in her large apartment with a Han River view.

On the 18th, Kyung Malgeum shared several photos on her SNS along with the caption, "Can you see how our home has changed? I really love it. It's so pretty. I thought about it a lot^^ It fits our home perfectly."

The photos showed a newly installed white sofa in the living room. With its sleek curved design, the sofa blended naturally with the spacious room and created a refined atmosphere. It also matched the Han River view through the floor-to-ceiling windows, completing an even more luxurious interior and drawing attention.

Kyung Malgeum expressed her satisfaction with the new sofa, saying, "I love it so much" and "It fits the house perfectly," showing her affection for it.

Meanwhile, Kyung Malgeum married comedian Seong-Ho Jeong in 2009, and the couple has five children.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.