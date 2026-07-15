'2026 Second-Half Lotte VCM' to Be Held, Featuring External Lecture by Global Management Consultant Doug Stephens

'2026 Second-Half Lotte VCM (Value Creation Meeting)' will be held on the 15th at Lotte World Tower.

The Lotte VCM, where around 80 people including Lotte Group Chairman Shin Dong-bin, executives and division heads of Lotte Corporation, and the heads of each affiliate gather to discuss the group's management policies and mid- to long-term strategy, is held twice a year, in the first and second halves.

At the 2026 first-half VCM held in January, Chairman Shin declared a 'major shift in management policy toward quality growth.' At the time, he stressed the need to manage indicators with a focus on profitability, raise corporate value, and lay the groundwork for sustainable growth. He also said, "If we do not change without breaking away from what is familiar, we cannot solve the problems we are facing now," and urged the company to "swiftly push ahead with innovation to strengthen its fundamental competitiveness by moving beyond past ways of success."

At this second-half VCM, the company will review first-half management results and share key management policies for achieving its second-half goals. It plans to closely discuss ways to secure sustainable growth through profitability-focused management amid an uncertain domestic and external environment.

This year's VCM will invite a foreign speaker for the first time. Futurist and management consultant Doug Stephens will share insights on changes in AI trends and the global market with Lotte executives, based on his experience in strategy development at leading global companies. No Jun-hyung, CEO of Lotte Corporation, and Ko Jung-wook, CEO of Lotte Corporation, will then present the group's second-half management strategy and financial strategy, respectively. The heads of major affiliates in the food, retail, chemicals, and hotel divisions will present measures to enhance competitiveness by focusing on the essence of each business.

Ahead of the VCM, the group will also hold an 'AI Agent Exhibition' to introduce the current status and examples of its AX initiatives, aimed at expanding the on-site adoption of AI technology. The exhibition will showcase more than 10 AI agents developed for practical use, including an AI assistant based on voice and motion recognition, as well as tools for price monitoring, demand forecasting, and global market outlook analysis.

Finally, Chairman Shin is expected to conclude the VCM by delivering a message on the group's second-half management policy, as well as the role and leadership of CEOs.

Kim So-hyung, compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.