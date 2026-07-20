CHUNGHO NAIS Holds Refreshing Festa to Promote Ice Water Purifier Competitiveness

CHUNGHO NAIS is holding the “Refreshing Chungho Festa.” The event was planned to promote its ice water purifier, The M, which was launched in March. The M ice water purifier measures 19.5 cm in width and 43 cm in depth, making it the smallest in Korea by volume. It also has strong ice-making performance, producing up to about 770 ice cubes a day. A key feature is that consumers can choose from three ice sizes: 7 g, 9 g and 11 g.

According to CHUNGHO NAIS on the 20th, the Refreshing Festa is a consumer event linked to its recently launched “Refreshing” advertising campaign. The company said the event focuses on helping customers enjoy a cool summer through its products and benefits. It will run from July 20 to Aug. 21. During the event period, CHUNGHO NAIS will give prizes to 1,115 customers through a lottery among those who install products. Prizes include two don of gold bars for five winners, travel vouchers worth 1 million won for 10 winners, dining vouchers worth 100,000 won for 100 winners, and Twosome Ice Boxes for 1,000 winners.

In addition to the prize event, CHUNGHO NAIS is offering a half-price discount to ease the burden of rental fees. Customers who rent an ice water purifier during the event period will receive up to 15 months of rental fees at half price. In particular, customers who install The M ice water purifier during the event period can also receive an Ice Pad SS or a gift certificate worth 30,000 won.

A CHUNGHO NAIS official said, "We launched the Refreshing Festa to provide practical help to people considering buying an ice water purifier for the summer, and we hope they enjoy the various benefits it offers."

Kim Se-hyung, Sportschosun fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.