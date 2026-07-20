Lotte Hotel Kimchi Makes Its Mark at Duty Free Shops, Enters Gimpo and Incheon Airport Locations

Shoppers can now buy hotel-made kimchi at major airport duty free shops. LOTTE HOTELS & RESORTS said on the 20th that "Lotte Hotel Kimchi" will be rolled out sequentially at Lotte Duty Free's Gimpo Airport and Incheon Airport locations.

The move is aimed at making purchases easier for foreign tourists while also expanding into global markets. Building on the results of its first overseas pop-up store, held in Tokyo in early July, LOTTE HOTELS & RESORTS plans to further raise brand awareness through airport duty free channels that have high contact points with foreign visitors.

According to LOTTE HOTELS & RESORTS, the kimchi lineup introduced at airport duty free shops includes seven products in total: two mini kimchi bundle types (10 packs of 80 grams each, including seasoned kimchi and stir-fried kimchi), four container types (650 grams each, including seasoned kimchi, white kimchi, young radish kimchi and cubed radish kimchi), and a napa cabbage kimchi pouch type (1.2 kilograms). Lotte Hotel Kimchi is currently available at Lotte Duty Free near Gate 35 on the third floor of the international terminal at Gimpo Airport, and it is scheduled to go on sale at Lotte Duty Free in Terminal 2 at Incheon International Airport in August.

A LOTTE HOTELS & RESORTS official said, "Based on Lotte Hotel's culinary expertise, we will continue working to widely share the value of premium kimchi around the world."

Kim Se-hyung fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.