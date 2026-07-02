[Blue Dragon Series Awards] "The Decisive Vote"... Netizen Voting Begins, Set to Ignite a Fierce Race at the Blue Dragon Series Awards

The 4th Blue Dragon Series Awards were held on July 18 at Paradise City in Incheon. Winners posed for a commemorative photo. Incheon = Reporter Heo Sang-wook, / 2025.07.18 /

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Ji-young] A single netizen vote could decide the fate of the awards. The Blue Dragon Series Awards, which have drawn attention with a star-studded lineup of nominees, are launching a casting-vote style fan poll that will help determine the winners.

Final fan voting to select the winners of the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards began exclusively on the Celeb Champ app on the 2nd. The poll will run for 29 days until the 30th.

This final fan vote includes 14 categories in total. They cover the drama section, including Best Work, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best New Actor and Best New Actress; the entertainment section, including Best Work, Best Male Entertainer, Best Female Entertainer, Best Male Rising Entertainer, Best Female Rising Entertainer, and Best New Male and Female Entertainer; and special awards, including the Popular Star Award and the OST Popularity Award final round. Starting this year, the male and female entertainer awards will be split into 'best' and 'excellent' categories, but for convenience, voting will still be held only once, as before.

The final fan vote on Celeb Champ will be reflected at the same weight as one judge's vote, together with the review of the Blue Dragon Series Awards' professional judging panel. It will play a decisive role in selecting the final winners.

For the Popular Star Award, two men and two women, four winners in total, will be selected from the final nominees in the drama, entertainment, and culture categories. Among them, one man and one woman will be chosen entirely based on the Celeb Champ fan vote. The remaining two will be finalized by combining the Celeb Champ results with votes from the Sportschosun reporters' panel.

For the OST Popularity Award, the final round will be held among the top 20 songs from the preliminary vote conducted exclusively on Celeb Champ in June. The final score will be calculated by combining 40% of the preliminary votes and 60% of the final-round votes. The winner will then be determined by applying 80% of that final score and 20% of the Sportschosun reporters' vote.

Meanwhile, the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards, held at Paradise City in Incheon, will be broadcast live on KBS2 at 8:30 p.m. on the 31st.

Celeb Champ, which is running the fan vote for the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards, is a fandom app linking broadcast and digital platforms that launched in July 2022. Since 2023, it has also been exclusively handling fan voting for the Blue Dragon Film Awards.

Reporter Jo Ji-young, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com