"뭐하는 거?엉덩이 왜 만져!" 홀란,伊DF에 대폭발→멀티골 작렬→노르웨이 28년만에 월드컵행 '트리거'

최종수정 2025-11-18 08:59

"뭐하는 거?엉덩이 왜 만져!" 홀란,伊DF에 대폭발→멀티골 작렬→노르웨…
<저작권자(c) REUTERS/연합뉴스, 무단 전재-재배포, AI 학습 및 활용 금지>

"뭐하는 거?엉덩이 왜 만져!" 홀란,伊DF에 대폭발→멀티골 작렬→노르웨…
<저작권자(c) AFP연합뉴스, 무단 전재-재배포, AI 학습 및 활용 금지>

"뭐하는 거?엉덩이 왜 만져!" 홀란,伊DF에 대폭발→멀티골 작렬→노르웨…
<저작권자(c) AFP연합뉴스, 무단 전재-재배포, AI 학습 및 활용 금지>

[스포츠조선 전영지 기자]"내 엉덩이를 만지기 시작하더라. 큰 동기부여가 됐다."

'노르웨이 괴물 공격수' 엘링 홀란이 이탈리아전 멀티골로 조국 노르웨이의 내년 북중미월드컵 본선행을 이끈 후 치열했던 전쟁 뒤 충격적인 뒷얘기를 전했다.


"뭐하는 거?엉덩이 왜 만져!" 홀란,伊DF에 대폭발→멀티골 작렬→노르웨…
<저작권자(c)AFP 연합뉴스, 무단 전재-재배포, AI 학습 및 활용 금지>

"뭐하는 거?엉덩이 왜 만져!" 홀란,伊DF에 대폭발→멀티골 작렬→노르웨…
<저작권자(c) AFP연합뉴스, 무단 전재-재배포, AI 학습 및 활용 금지>
노르웨이의 역사적인 28년 만의 월드컵 본선 진출은 축구 그 이상의 의미다. 노르웨이는 17일(한국시각) 적지 로마에서 강호 이탈리아를 상대로 전반 11분 에스포지토에게 선제골을 내줬지만 후반 8분 누사, 후반 33분, 34분 홀란의 연속골, 후반 추가시간 스트란드 라르센의 추가골이 줄줄이 터지며 4대1 압승으로, 8승 무패 본선행을 확정 지었다.

그리고 그 짜릿한 순간 이면엔 맨시티 공격수 홀란과 이탈리아 수비수 지안루카 만치니 사이 뜻밖의 불미스러운 충돌 사태가 있었다는 사실이 뒤늦게 알려졌다. 비인스포츠는 18일 이를 가리켜 '월드컵 예선전을 모두 통틀어 가장 초현실적인 바이럴 순간'이라고 묘사했다.

역사적인 승리 직후 홀란은 TV2와의 인터뷰에서 당시의 상황을 숨김없이 털어놨다. 만치니와의 격한 말다툼은 상상할 수 있는 가장 기이한 방식으로 시작됐다고 밝혔다.

"그가 내 엉덩이를 만지기 시작하더라. 그래서 '뭐 하는 거야?' 생각했다." 홀란은 짜증 섞인 듯 재미있는 듯한 표정으로 설명했다. 홀란에 따르면 그 기묘한 순간이 잠시 그를 당황하게 했지만 결국엔 완벽한 동기부여가 됐다. "좀 불이 붙어서 '동기부여 고마워'라고 말했다. 이제 모든 걸 걸자고 했다."

그리고 그는 약속을 지켰다. 이후 홀란은 2골을 터뜨리며 경기 흐름을 뒤집었고, 이탈리아 수비수를 향해 비웃음을 지으며 로마를 침묵에 잠기게 했다. "(엉덩이 만진)그 후 제가 두 골을 넣었고 우리가 4대1로 승리했으니, 정말 대단하다. 그 덕분이다"라며 냉소적인 말투로 인터뷰를 마무리했다.


"뭐하는 거?엉덩이 왜 만져!" 홀란,伊DF에 대폭발→멀티골 작렬→노르웨…
Norway's football team supporters wait for the Norwegian men's national team at the town hall square in Oslo, Norway on November 17, 2025. The men's national team awaits a public celebration at the City Hall Square after the victory in the World Cup qualifying match against Italy. Norway qualified for their first World Cup since 1998 after Erling Haaland struck again in a 4-1 thumping of Italy on November 16, 2025 which sealed a spot in next summer's finals in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Haaland scored the decisive brace in the space of seconds at a soaking San Siro for Norway, who completed Group I with a perfect 24 points from their eight qualifying matches. (Photo by Heiko Junge / NTB / AFP) / Norway OUT

<저작권자(c) AFP연합뉴스, 무단 전재-재배포, AI 학습 및 활용 금지>

"뭐하는 거?엉덩이 왜 만져!" 홀란,伊DF에 대폭발→멀티골 작렬→노르웨…
<저작권자(c) AFP연합뉴스, 무단 전재-재배포, AI 학습 및 활용 금지>

"뭐하는 거?엉덩이 왜 만져!" 홀란,伊DF에 대폭발→멀티골 작렬→노르웨…
<저작권자(c) AFP)연합뉴스, 무단 전재-재배포, AI 학습 및 활용 금지>
홀란은 이 두 골로 노르웨이의 28년 만의 월드컵 본선행을 확정지었을 뿐 아니라 A매치 통산 55골로 프랑스 공격수 킬리앙 음바페와 동률을 이뤘다. 골 수는 같지만 A매치 경기수는 음바페보다 46경기나 적다. 이 엄청난 차이는 홀란이 '현생 최고의 파괴적인 골잡이'임을 입증하는 수치다. 홀란이 내년 자신의 첫 월드컵 무대에서 어떤 재능을 보여줄지 세계 축구팬들의 관심이 쏠리는 이유다.

한편 이탈리아는 더 깊은 수렁으로 빠져들었다. 또다시 플레이오프를 치러야 한다. 2018년, 2022년 본선 진출에 실패했던 바로 그 길이다. 비인스포츠는 '노르웨이에 두 번이나, 그것도 압도적으로 패한 것은 오래된 상처를 다시 찢어놓았으며 이탈리아 축구계에 새로운 우려의 물결을 불러일으켰다'고 했다.
전영지 기자 sky4us@sportschosun.com

:) 당신이 좋아할만한 뉴스

연예 많이본뉴스
1.

주현미, 母 약사 딸 가수되자 오열 "밤무대 月 900만원 수입 드리자.." (4인용식탁)

2.

전인권, 교도소서 만난 도둑 때문에 명곡 탄생…"내 집 털어봐" 주소 줬다가 싹 털렸다

3.

김옥빈, '극비 결혼식 사진 한 장'으로 파급력 폭발...전지현·김연아급 '초호화 웨딩'

4.

홍진희, 당사자 동의 없는 짝사랑 폭로..."조혜련, '서울대 출신' 서경석 좋아했다"

5.

김수용, 촬영 중 의식 잃은 후 근황 "다행히 안 죽어, 죽다 살아남"

스포츠 많이본뉴스
1.

'생각지도 못한 팀'은 KT였다. 돌아온 박해민 FA 협상 직접한다. 오늘 차단장과 만난다

2.

사람 좋은, 동네 삼촌 스타일인줄 알았더니...지옥에서 온 저승사자였다 "훈련량 부족해?" [원주 현장]

3.

28세에 '충격' 은퇴 선언, 1차지명 유격수의 새출발 인사…"꿈나무 위한 코치로 시작합니다"

4.

오타니 집에는 트로피가 몇개나 있을까? "인간의 두뇌로 그를 이해하는 건 불가능하다"

5.

청천벽력 소식! 韓 축구 팬들 좌절, 그리고 실망...양민혁 아닌가, "유니폼 1000장씩 판매" 손흥민 뒤이을 토트넘 매출왕 "日 구보 낙점"

스포츠 많이본뉴스
1.

'생각지도 못한 팀'은 KT였다. 돌아온 박해민 FA 협상 직접한다. 오늘 차단장과 만난다

2.

사람 좋은, 동네 삼촌 스타일인줄 알았더니...지옥에서 온 저승사자였다 "훈련량 부족해?" [원주 현장]

3.

28세에 '충격' 은퇴 선언, 1차지명 유격수의 새출발 인사…"꿈나무 위한 코치로 시작합니다"

4.

오타니 집에는 트로피가 몇개나 있을까? "인간의 두뇌로 그를 이해하는 건 불가능하다"

5.

청천벽력 소식! 韓 축구 팬들 좌절, 그리고 실망...양민혁 아닌가, "유니폼 1000장씩 판매" 손흥민 뒤이을 토트넘 매출왕 "日 구보 낙점"

  • 등록번호 : 서울 아01720
  • 등록일자 : 2011년 7월 29일
  • 발행일자 : 2000년 11월 1일
  • 주소 : 서울 양천구 목동동로 233-1
  • 전화번호 : 02-3219-8114,8266

  • 발행인 : 박진형
  • 편집인 : 박재호
  • 청소년보호책임자 : 이재훈
Copyright (c) 스포츠조선 All rights reserved.