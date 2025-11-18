"뭐하는 거?엉덩이 왜 만져!" 홀란,伊DF에 대폭발→멀티골 작렬→노르웨…

|
|Norway's football team supporters wait for the Norwegian men's national team at the town hall square in Oslo, Norway on November 17, 2025. The men's national team awaits a public celebration at the City Hall Square after the victory in the World Cup qualifying match against Italy. Norway qualified for their first World Cup since 1998 after Erling Haaland struck again in a 4-1 thumping of Italy on November 16, 2025 which sealed a spot in next summer's finals in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Haaland scored the decisive brace in the space of seconds at a soaking San Siro for Norway, who completed Group I with a perfect 24 points from their eight qualifying matches. (Photo by Heiko Junge / NTB / AFP) / Norway OUT
