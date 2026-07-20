Three Weeks After Divorce, She Won a Lottery Worth 8.5 Billion Won... Ex-Husband Sues, Demanding Half

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[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] A woman in the United States who won a lottery worth about 8.5 billion won just weeks after her divorce has kept the entire prize after a fierce legal battle with her ex-husband.

According to U.S. media outlets, including ABC News, the Rhode Island Supreme Court recently ruled that the woman's ex-husband had no legal claim to the $5.8 million instant lottery prize, or about 8.5 billion won.

In court, the ex-husband argued that the divorce had not been properly finalized because of an administrative error by the court during the COVID-19 pandemic. He said they were still legally married when the ticket was bought, so the winnings should be treated as marital property and shared.

The Supreme Court did not accept that argument.

The court found that the divorce became legally final on Oct. 8, 2020, and that the woman bought the ticket more than 20 days later. It also said that even if there had been an administrative mistake, it could not overturn a divorce that had already taken effect.

As a result, the winnings were recognized as the woman's personal property, not marital assets.

The couple married in 2007 but later separated, and the ex-husband moved to neighboring Massachusetts. In February 2020, the woman filed for divorce and told the court they had already been living apart for more than three years.

Because court operations were disrupted by COVID-19, the two appeared in virtual hearings without lawyers and handled the divorce process themselves. The separation was reportedly amicable.

Their divorce agreement stated that all property division had been completed, that there were no jointly owned real estate assets or debts, and that they would retain joint custody of their two children.

But soon after the divorce, unexpected luck arrived.

A bought an instant lottery ticket a few weeks after the divorce and won $5.8 million. When she claimed the prize on Nov. 4, 2020, she chose a lump-sum payment of about $3.75 million instead of an annuity.

In 2021, the ex-husband returned to court and filed a lawsuit seeking to void the divorce ruling. He argued that the marriage had not legally ended because of procedural errors during the pandemic and that the lottery winnings were therefore joint property.

The family court rejected his claim, and the Rhode Island Supreme Court has now reached the same conclusion, bringing the years-long legal dispute to an end.

The woman's lawyer said, "My client is very pleased with this ruling," and added, "Anyone facing a divorce should seek help from a legal professional." The ex-husband's lawyer, meanwhile, said, "My client is disappointed with the decision and believes the court misinterpreted the relevant law."

Jang Jong-ho, Sportschosun

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.