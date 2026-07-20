"I Itched All Over at 6 a.m."... Bedbugs Swarm in a Five-Star Hotel Bed

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[Sportschosun, Jang Jong-ho] A guest at a five-star hotel in Taiwan immediately checked out after finding bedbugs in the room's bed.

According to Taiwanese media outlets including ETtoday, a guest staying at a well-known five-star tourist hotel in Kaohsiung recently woke up around 6 a.m. with severe itching all over the body and discovered insects crawling on the bed.

He said on a social networking service, "I have never woken up because of insects before," adding, "Small brown bugs were crawling not only on the blanket and pillow but also on the wall."

He then said he was too shocked to stay in the room any longer, checked out immediately, and informed the hotel.

The hotel where the incident occurred is a 42-story five-star tourist hotel known for rooms with city views.

In a statement, the hotel said it apologized as soon as it received the guest's report of bedbugs and immediately suspended operations for the room. The housekeeping department then conducted a full inspection of the room, along with a detailed check of adjacent rooms.

A hotel official said, "All rooms are normally managed according to standard cleaning procedures, and regular inspections are also carried out," adding, "We will use this incident to further strengthen room hygiene management, patrol systems, and preventive measures, and work with a professional pest control company to provide a safe lodging environment."

Meanwhile, bedbugs are blood-sucking pests also known as bed bugs. Adults are about the size of an apple seed and are mainly active at night, feeding on human blood. Their bites can cause severe itching, and they reproduce very quickly, taking only about a month to grow from eggs to adults.

Experts warned that if travelers bring bedbugs home on their clothes or in their luggage, the pests could spread inside the house.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.