[SC Scene] "Recovering the Main Plot Points of Season 1"... 'Kill Show 2' Lee Dong-wook and Kim Hye-jun Return as Jeong Jin-man and Jung Ji-an (Full Story)

The production presentation for Disney+'s 'The Shopping Mall of the Killer Season 2' was held on the morning of the 20th at the Conrad Hotel in Yeongdeungpo, Seoul. From left, Jo Han-sun, Masaki Okada, Hyunri, Jung

[Sportschosun Jiyoung Cho] Jeong Jin-man, Jeong Jin-man, Jeong Jin-man! After his name was called three times, the even more powerful uncle, Lee Dong-wook, and his niece, Kim Hye-jun, returned.

On the morning of the 20th, Disney+ original series 'The Shopping Mall of the Killer Season 2' held its production presentation at Park Ballroom, Conrad Seoul Hotel in Yeouido, Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul. The series was written by Ji Hojin and Kwon Lee, and directed by Kwon Lee.

Attending the event were Lee Dong-wook, who plays Jin-man, the uncle who faked his death; Kim Hye-jun, who plays Ji-an, the new head of the shopping mall Murthehelp; Jo Han-sun, who plays Veil, a key member of the global mercenary group Babylon; Geum Hae-na, who plays Min-hye, Murthehelp's strongest fighter; Kim Min, who plays Pasin, Murthehelp's ally; Jung Yoon-ha, who plays Kusanagi, head of Babylon's East Asia branch; Hyunri, who plays Q, the team leader of Babylon's East Asia branch; Masaki Okada, who plays Babylon ace J; and director Kwon Lee.

'The Shopping Mall of the Killer Season 2' follows Ji-an, who has completed a harsh handover and become the new head of the shopping mall, as she launches a full-scale counterattack with Jin-man, who has returned from the dead, against Babylon's global forces. When Season 1 was released in January 2024, it drew worldwide acclaim, including being named one of The New York Times' Best TV Shows of 2024 and one of Time's Top 4 Korean Dramas of 2024, establishing itself as a flagship Disney+ series. Returning with Season 2 after two years, 'A Shop for Killers' is drawing attention as a sequel expected to continue the success of the original, with Jin-man's hidden story, Ji-an's dramatic transformation as she risks her life in a counterattack, new characters, an expanded universe, and stylish action.

The production presentation for Disney+'s 'The Shopping Mall of the Killer Season 2' was held on the morning of the 20th at the Conrad Hotel in Yeongdeungpo, Seoul. Actor Lee Dong-wook posed for photos. Reporter

The production presentation for Disney+'s 'The Shopping Mall of the Killer Season 2' was held on the morning of the 20th at the Conrad Hotel in Yeongdeungpo, Seoul. Actor Kim Hye-jun posed for photos. Reporter Jae-geun

Lee Dong-wook said, "I am so happy and honored to continue playing Jeong Jin-man. I think I have made it this far thanks to the success of Season 1." He added, "This time, it feels like we can't just keep defending forever, so we go on the offensive. There is a little more action than in Season 1, and I worked hard as always."

He added, "The fact that Season 2 was made shows how much love this series received, doesn't it? Geum Hae-na also won an award at the 3rd Blue Dragon Series Awards for Season 1. I was so happy that more people got to know her through this work."

He continued, "At the end of Season 1, it ended with, 'Huh? What is this?' and 'He didn't die?' Season 2 begins by asking what Jeong Jin-man was doing while Jung Ji-an was protecting the house. I think many viewers will be satisfied by that part when they watch Season 2. Of course, we started this season with pressure. If not, then Season 2 should not exist. Not only me, but every character has its own action, and everything unfolds within a very well-built universe, so I think viewers will be fully immersed. I especially like the 'A Shop for Killers' series because it takes a lot of weight off my shoulders compared with other projects."

Kim Hye-jun said, "Because Season 1 received so much love, I was able to play Jung Ji-an again in Season 2." She added with a laugh, "In Season 2, she doesn't just get beaten down; she fights back. She also takes on gun action this season. The action is going to be a little explosive."

She also highlighted the closer chemistry and deeper relationship between the uncle and niece. Lee Dong-wook said, "In Season 1, we saw a lot of Kim Hye-jun's younger version, but in Season 2, I think we'll see a lot more emotional exchange with the adult Ji-an. She has stepped into this world, and we will show how Jin-man tries to help his niece survive. I actually have a niece in second grade. I feel a little regretful that I haven't been as good to her as I should have been."

Kim Hye-jun also replied, "In Season 1, there were no scenes showing the present-day Ji-an and Jin-man together. In Season 2, I think we'll be able to show action scenes together. Ji-an, who didn't understand her uncle in Season 2, gradually starts to resemble him, and you can also feel the emotional change as she comes to understand him."

The production presentation for Disney+'s 'The Shopping Mall of the Killer Season 2' was held on the morning of the 20th at the Conrad Hotel in Yeongdeungpo, Seoul. Actor Jo Han-sun posed for photos. Reporter Jae-geun

The production presentation for Disney+'s 'The Shopping Mall of the Killer Season 2' was held on the morning of the 20th at the Conrad Hotel in Yeongdeungpo, Seoul. Actress Geum Hae-na posed for photos. Reporter

The production presentation for Disney+'s 'The Shopping Mall of the Killer Season 2' was held on the morning of the 20th at the Conrad Hotel in Yeongdeungpo, Seoul. Actor Kim Min posed for photos. Reporter Jae-geun

Jo Han-sun joked, "Veil's obsession with Jin-man is at stalker level. It feels like love. In Season 1, Veil focused on curiosity and the things he was interested in, but in Season 2, he goes on a rampage toward Jeong Jin-man, who humiliated and hurt him. He is so ruthless this season that I think he'll get a lot of hate. I think it's fine if I'm the only one who gets hated."

Geum Hae-na said, "I thought she had died in Season 1, so I'm really happy she came back alive." She added, "The action has become much more diverse. I even got a motorcycle license for the motorcycle action, and I did a wide range of action scenes."

Kim Min said, "The action is even more exciting now because it combines taekwondo, wrestling, Muay Thai, robot, and ninja-style moves." He added, "A lot of people actually mistake me for being Thai. I heard 'When is Kill Show 2 coming out?' the most. It made me realize just how well our series is doing."

The production presentation for Disney+'s 'The Shopping Mall of the Killer Season 2' was held on the morning of the 20th at the Conrad Hotel in Yeongdeungpo, Seoul. Actress Jung Yoon-ha posed for photos. Reporter

The production presentation for Disney+'s 'The Shopping Mall of the Killer Season 2' was held on the morning of the 20th at the Conrad Hotel in Yeongdeungpo, Seoul. Actress Hyunri posed for photos. Reporter Jae-geun

The production presentation for Disney+'s 'The Shopping Mall of the Killer Season 2' was held on the morning of the 20th at the Conrad Hotel in Yeongdeungpo, Seoul. Actor Masaki Okada posed for photos. Reporter Jae-geun

Jung Yoon-ha said, "Kusanagi is a complete results-oriented strategist. I felt like an outsider who did not fully belong as a Korean, a Japanese, or even within the organization. Inferiority was at the core of that inner world, and that lack turns into a strong desire to win. To express that character, I tried to use a speech rhythm and tempo that are not ordinary." On being described as a 'female Veil,' she said, "I'm very grateful. I think Kusanagi is a more emotional character."

Hyunri explained, "I really enjoyed Season 1, and at the time I had great respect for the staff and actors who had joined the project. I approached it with a sense of responsibility." She added, "Q is a little different from a cold, cruel killer. She also has a warm side as a leader alongside her younger brother J. She has a multifaceted charm, and there are hints that she might have become an actor if she had not been a killer."

Masaki Okada said, "Through this project, I am taking on a Korean production for the first time. I am happy to join such a beloved work. I think it was a very good decision to challenge myself with a Korean production." He added, "J is a character with a strong sense of curiosity and a dangerous aura. Through this series, I also took on action for the first time in earnest. I came to enjoy action through the many actors on set. Action felt like a form of conversation."

The production presentation for Disney+'s 'The Shopping Mall of the Killer Season 2' was held on the morning of the 20th at the Conrad Hotel in Yeongdeungpo, Seoul. From left, Jo Han-sun, Masaki Okada, Hyunri, Jung

Director Kwon Lee said, "I like the phrase, 'Every attack has a counterattack.' I wanted to bring that to life. As for the plan for Season 2, Season 1 ended with many questions still unresolved, so I thought about how to answer them. I became curious about what Jung Ji-an would do, and I expanded the story by thinking about what Jeong Jin-man would do when he met Ji-an."

On the differences from the original, he said, "Season 1 was similar to the original in some respects, but we adapted several settings. Season 2 moves in a separate direction from the original. I think it will be a completely different story. We will focus on the questions left behind in Season 1. There will also be a lot of expanded material about Babylon. We are considering Season 3, but that is not something I can decide."

'The Shopping Mall of the Killer Season 2' stars Lee Dong-wook, Kim Hye-jun, Jo Han-sun, Geum Hae-na, Kim Min, Jung Yoon-ha, Hyunri, Masaki Okada, and Lee Tae-young. It was written by Ji Hojin, who also wrote the previous season, and directed by Kwon Lee. The series will begin with episodes 1 and 2 on the 22nd, followed by two episodes every Wednesday for a total of eight episodes.

Jiyoung Cho, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.