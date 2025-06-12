'시작부터 틀려먹었네' 프랑크 토트넘 신임 감독의 머릿속에 '레전드' 손…

스포츠조선

'시작부터 틀려먹었네' 프랑크 토트넘 신임 감독의 머릿속에 '레전드' 손흥민 자리 없다. 근데 대안이 바로 그 '텔?'

이원만 기자

기사입력 2025-06-12 00:01


[스포츠조선 이원만 기자] '이미 시작부터 틀려 먹었다'

새로 부임하는 감독이 기존의 '에이스'를 외면할 수는 있다. 새로운 스쿼드로 새 출발을 하겠다는 의지는 인정할 수 있다. 그런데, 정작 에이스의 대안으로 여기는 대상이 형편없는 퍼포먼스를 보인 선수라면 문제가 크다. 위험 부담이 너무 큰 계획이다.

토트넘 홋스퍼의 새 감독으로 사실상 확정된 토마스 프랑크 감독의 어처구니 없는 계획이 드러났다. 일단 '레전드' 손흥민을 쳐낼 생각을 하고 있다. 그런 생각을 할 수는 있다. 그런데 고작 손흥민을 쳐내고 그 대안으로 여긴다는 선수가 2024~2025시즌 막판 임대로 합류해 형편없는 성적만 남긴 마티스 텔이라는 점이 문제다.

영국 매체 팀 토크는 11일(이하 한국시각) '프랑크 감독이 텔을 자신의 전술에 부합하는 선수로 여기며 완전 영입을 요청했다'고 보도했다. 이어 영국 매체 풋볼 인사이더의 피터 오루크 기자 역시 '프랭크 감독은 텔을 완전 영입해 손흥민을 대체할 생각을 갖고 있다'면서 '토트넘은 올 여름 이적시장에서 손흥민을 매각해 상당한 이적료를 벌어들일 수 있다. 최적의 시기다. 사우디아라비아 프로리그의 거액 제안은 거절하기 어려운 유혹이다'라고 설명했다.


epa12134386 Mathys Tel of Tottenham (L) reaches after fails to make a successful attempt on goal during the English Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton & Hove Albion in London, Britain, 25 May 2025. EPA/NEIL HALL EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos, 'live' services or NFTs. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

사진=SNS
이를 종합하면 토트넘 구단이 프랭크 감독의 요청을 받아들여 손흥민의 매각을 더욱 적극적으로 추진하려 한다는 뜻이다. 또한 프랭크 감독은 손흥민을 팔아 벌어들이게 되는 이적료로 텔의 완전 영입 등을 포함해 자신의 입맛대로 선수단을 개편하려 한다는 계획이다.

새 감독의 입장에서는 2024~2025시즌에 다소 기량이 저하된 듯한 모습을 보인 베테랑 에이스보다는 젊고 가능성이 뛰어난 선수들로 역동적인 새 팀을 만들고 싶어할 수 있다. 그러나 텔을 이렇게 높이 평가하는 이유에 대하서는 강한 의문이 드는 것 또한 사실이다.

지난 1월 이적시장을 통해 바이에른 뮌헨에서 임대로 토트넘에 합류한 텔은 전임 엔제 포스테코글루 감독과 다니엘 레비 토트넘 회장의 강력한 지지를 등에 업고 많은 경기에 투입됐다. 하지만 실전 성적은 실망 그 자체였다. 20경기에 나와 3골, 1도움에 그쳤다. 3골 중 1골은 억지로 자기가 페널티킥을 차겠다고 나서서 넣은 것이다.


시간이 갈수록 텔의 부실한 경기력이 도마에 올랐고, 결국 텔은 토트넘에서 가장 중요한 경기였던 2024~2025시즌 유럽축구연맹(UEFA) 유로파리그 결승전 때 아예 벤치에만 머물렀다.


사실상 이미 기량 검증은 이것으로 끝이 났다고 볼 수 있다. 텔은 결코 손흥민의 대안이 될 수 없다.

게다가 뮌헨으로부터 텔을 완전 영입하는 데는 무려 6000만파운드(약 943억원)나 필요하다. 이 금액이면 차라리 다른 검증된 공격수를 영입하는 편이 훨씬 났다. 그럼에도 프랭크 감독은 텔을 손흥민보다 더 우위에 두고 있다. 프랭크 감독이 만들어가는 토트넘의 모습이 벌써부터 우려되는 이유다.


이원만 기자 wman@sportschosun.com

